2 arrested, 2 wanted in Laurel shooting investigation

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects have been arrested and two others are still wanted in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital last week.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the scene on Johnson Drive just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Cox said the shooting victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
According to Cox, I’Jerrius Nixon, 22, and Michael E. Page Jr., 18, have been charged in the case. Nixon is charged with aggravated assault, and Page is charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault.
Nixon is being held at the Jones County Jail without bond because he was out on bond for a previous armed robbery when this shooting happened, Cox said. Page’s bond was set at $15,000.
Cox said police are still looking for Deaundjre Shannon, 20, and Quinton McCormick, 20. Both suspects are wanted for aggravated assault.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.