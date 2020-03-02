Woman dies after apartment fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 42-year-old woman is dead following a Monday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel Fire Chief Mark Nichols said firefighters responded to the fire inside an apartment behind a home on Airport Drive just before 8 a.m.
Nichols said crews were able to contain the fire to one bedroom. When firefighters went into the apartment, Nichols said they found Samantha Haynes unconscious and unresponsive.
Haynes was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
According to Nichols, investigators at the scene determined the fire was set accidentally.
