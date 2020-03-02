UTEP rolls past USM, 75-56, in C-USA men’s play

EL PASO, Texas (WDAM) - Conference USA 'bonus" play has not been kind to the University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball team.
USM saw four starters finish with 10 points or more, but the University of Texas-El Paso ran away from the Golden Eagles 75-56 Sunday at the Don Haskins Center.
USM has dropped the first two of four “bonus” games with two more left to play.
The Golden Eagles (9-20, 5-11 C-USA) are battling for a spot in the 12-team C-USA men’s basketball tournament later this month in Frisco, Texas.
UTEP (15-14, 6-10) got 27 points from guard Daryl Edwards and 15 points and six rebounds from forward Bryson Williams.
Guard Jordan Lathon turned in a “double-double” with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also handed out a game-high six assists.
Wing LaDavious Draine led USM 16 points. Forward Tyler Stevenson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and guard Gabe Watson had 10 points.
Forward Leonard Harper-Baker posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
USM will host Rice University at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Green Coliseum.
