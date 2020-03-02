USM’s Powell named C-USA pitcher o’week

DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi senior right-hander Walker Powell earned Conference USA “Pitcher of the Week” honors for his performance Saturday against host McNeese State University in the Lake Area Classic.
Powell threw a complete-game shutout at the Cowboys in a 10-0 contest called on the 10-run rule after eight innings. The Fayetteville, Ark., native scattered six hits, walked no one and struck out six.
In three starts this season, Powell (2-0, 0.82 earned run average) has gone at least seven innings. Saturday marked the fifth complete game of his career and second shutout.
Powell’s gem Saturday came against a hard-hitting McNeese team, which turned around Sunday and battered six USM pitchers for 17 hits and five home runs in an 18-8 beating that ended in seven innings because of the 10-run rule.
Powell, who had won pitcher of the week honors on three other occasions over his USM career, became the first Golden Eagle to receive conference accolades this season.
USM is set to wrap up a six-game road spell at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Mississippi State University at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
