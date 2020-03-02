Showers in the forecast this week; strong storms possible Wednesday

We started off your week with clouds and a few showers with temperatures in the low 60s. Monday will be cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s. A stalled front will bring scattered showers for your day on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday as a system passes just to our south. It now looks like most of the severe threat will pass to our south and remain toward the coast. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Showers will linger into Thursday before we finally dry out. At that time, we could see between 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. The sun will return for Friday and the weekend with highs in the mid-60s.