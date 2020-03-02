McNeese throttles USM, 18-8, in 7 innings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WDAM) – Some say revenge is a dish best served cold.
Sunday afternoon, it was most decidedly served up windy.
McNeese State University pummeled University of Southern Mississippi pitching for 17 hits, including five home runs, 10-rule-running the Golden Eagles 18-8 in seven innings at Joe Miller Ballpark.
USM had taken down the Cowboys in eight innings Saturday evening via the 10-run rule, 10-0, and on a blustery day with a strong wind blowing out to left field, McNeese got even.
“They certainly had a chip on the shoulder, having gotten 10-run ruled the other night, and (Sunday), they returned the favor,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “We really didn’t have an answer for them.
“We got outplayed. I don’t know any other way to put it.”
Despite Sunday’s bashing, the Golden Eagles (9-3) took three of the four games they played over three days in the Lake Area Classic, sweeping Valparaiso University 5-1 and 13-11 and splitting with McNeese.
“It was a good weekend, but it’s like I told the team, it could have been a great one,” Berry said.
McNeese (8-4) used consecutive, seven-run innings to subdue the Golden Eagles. The first outburst in the fourth inning featured three home runs and erased a 5-2 USM lead.
After the Golden Eagles scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull within 9-8, the Cowboys put up another seven spot to go up 16-8.
The Cowboys’ home runs _ three-run shots by Jake Dickerson and Brett Whelton, two-run homers by Peyton Johnson and a solo homer from Clayton Rasbeary _ accounted for 11 of McNeese’s 18 runs.
Six USM pitchers combined to walk three and hit another five batters, throwing further fuel on the McNeese offensive fire.
The Cowboys brought the curtain down in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly and run-scoring single by Kale Breaux.
USM’s Will McGills drove in three runs with two doubles. Danny Lynch, Austen Izzio, Dustin Dickerson and Charlie Fischer each had a hit and drove in a run.
Freshman left-hander Chandler Best (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits over three innings. He walked one, struck out five.
Daniel Hecker (1-2), the second of three McNeese pitchers, gave three runs (two earned) on a hit over two innings. He walked three, struck out one.
USM will wrap up a six-game road swing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the Golden Eagles meet Mississippi State University at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
