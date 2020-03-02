Man pleads guilty in Wayne County triple murder

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged in a gruesome triple homicide in Wayne County pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of second-degree murder.
William Miller pleaded guilty to killing Sonya Taylor, Lloyd Taylor and Jamie Gardner in December 2015 and was sentenced to serve 120 years in prison.
According to investigators, Miller shot Lloyd and Gardner before driving to the Taylors’ home and shooting Sonya on Dec. 8, 2015.
Miller then forced a witness to drive him and the bodies of Lloyd and Gardner to a separate location so Miller could burn the vehicle and bodies.
Sonya’s body was left inside her home on Denham Progress Road, where it was found later that day. The bodies of Lloyd and Gardner were found in a torched truck.
Miller admitted in previous court hearings to shooting Sonya, Lloyd and Gardner in the head. Miller testified he was on methamphetamine and prescription pain killers the day before and the day of the murders.
Miller told the court he shot Lloyd and Gardner because they were making fun of him, and after that, he blacked out.
Miller is being held at the Wayne County Jail as he waits to be transferred into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
