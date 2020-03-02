Local animal shelters partner with PetSmart for National Adoption Weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - PetSmart in Hattiesburg wrapped up its National Adoption Weekend where the store partnered up with several animal shelters in the Pine Belt and adopted animals to families.
Anna Noris, President of Southern Cross Animal Rescue was in attendance helping with the adoption process.
“It’s extremely important because we have a huge over population in our area,” said Noris. “That’s another reason why we push for spade and neuter. Less unwanted litters, there’s less unwanted animals. But we do events like this for the animals we do have so they can have a chance to find loving homes locally.”
PetSmart wants to have the this event every three months in order to help animals find a home.
Hub City Humane Society shelter manager Holly Mitchell breaks down what many of the local shelters adoption process looks like.
“We recommend going to your local shelter, meet your dog, meet your cat, bring your kids, bring your other animals, see how they are, make sure they fit in your family," said Mitchell. “We have a Foster2Dot program. You take them home and you see if they fit in your household. Then you come in and you fill out your paperwork. They end up being great parts of the family.”
Southern Pines Animal Shelter volunteer coordinator David Fondren speaks about how the weekend helped save a life, one furry friend at a time.
“With life saving, it isn’t something we can do by ourselves," said Fondren. “It takes a village and we are in a great village here in Hattiesburg.”
