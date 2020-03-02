Lady Bobcats sweep doubleheader in first homestand of season

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College had to wait ten games into the season to host a softball game at Gwen Magee Field.
The Lady Bobcats made up for lost time with two victories in a Sunday doubleheader. Taylorsville native Lauren Stringer pitched a four-hit shutout and Jones blasted three home runs to beat No. 3 Des Moines Area 4-0 in the opener.
Lauren Pope’s two homers and four runs-batted-in led the Lady Bobcats to a 13-1 win over Northwest Mississippi in the night-capper.
No. 4 Jones College improved to 10-2 after a Sunday where ten players combined for 22 hits and the pitching staff yielded just one earned run across 12 innings.
JC opens MACJC play on Friday against East Mississippi at 4 p.m. in Ellisville.
