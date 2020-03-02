First Alert: Severe storms, flooding possible for South Mississippi this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a portion of our area with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Plus, the Weather Prediction Center is highlighting our area with a marginal and slight risk for flooding those two days, as well. It is an active weather pattern that will feature a lot of rain and the potential for severe weather.
What to expect:
A front will push into the area during the day on Tuesday, then stall out and wiggle around during the day on Wednesday as a surface area of low pressure moves into the region. Because the front is going to be wiggling around, there is a certain level of uncertainty about what type of weather - severe weather or just flooding - the area will receive specifically. However, there is a very high likelihood that you will see some heavy rain at some point between Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at midnight.
Threats:
As the line front sets up in the area and as the low pressure moves through, every storm will have heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. A few storms may have a tendency to become better organized with heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, gusty wind and the potential for a brief and weak tornado. If a tornado does develop, it would be an EF-0 or EF-1. Strong tornadoes are unlikely, though not impossible, in this type of setup.
The other threat is flash flooding. Rainfall may be very heavy at times and, according to the Weather Prediction Center, you are 10 to 20 times more likely to experience flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday than any other regular day.
Timing:
Storms, with the potential for severe weather and flash flooding, will begin as early as Tuesday afternoon and last through Thursday morning. This is another longer-duration event.
Unknowns:
Because we don't know the specific track of the area of low pressure and we are still trying to work through exactly where the front will setup, we can't promise a certain type of weather (severe vs. flooding) will occur. That is still up in the air, so to speak.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
