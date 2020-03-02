Fight at Waynesboro club sends man to hospital

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a fight early Sunday morning at the Cornfield Club on Central Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a head injury.
Witnesses say the victim was hit in the head with a bottle after an altercation occurred inside the bar and then ended up in the parking lot.
Investigator for the Waynesboro Police Department, Jerome Jackson, says they are looking for those persons responsible and are asking for the public’s help with any information they may have about the fight.
“This is one of the higher crime areas in the city, so there’s already been an up-tick in our patrols in this area,” Jackson said. “Anyone with any information, however insignificant you may think it is, we encourage you to come forward and assist us in this investigation.”
There is no word yet on the condition of the victim.
