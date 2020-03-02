Drug sweep in Marion County leads to 25 arrests

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than two dozen people were arrested in a drug sweep over the weekend in Marion County.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Operation “JohnVoyage” ended with 25 arrests. Twenty two suspects are facing felony charges, while three are facing misdemeanor charges.
Five suspects are still wanted in the investigation.
Below is a list of the suspects arrested and the charges they face:
Billy Earl Blansett, 65: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Latasha Lynn Robbins, 43: One count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Johnny Dustin Jerkins, 35: One count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Larry Levell Blansett, 56: One count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance/child endangerment, one count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church and one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Hope Rachael Hunt, 33: One count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
Isaac Lee Brown, 64: One count of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
Brysun Lamar Keys, 33: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church.
Angela Lenoir Blansett, 44: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, Conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Racheal Ann Harris, 36: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church, Conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Vanessa Lynn Sistrunk, 37: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school or church. Two counts of conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Susan Kay Powell, 68: Four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Michael Douglas Redmond, 40: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a Church, Conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
Robert Edward Pyk, 61: Felony possession of a controlled substance. (Heroin)
Raymond Elduren Broom, 54: Felony possession of a controlled substance. (Methamphetamine)
Wanted suspects:
Matthew Scott Powell, 45, of Columbia
Lawanda Ann Alford, 45, of Columbia
Nicolas Deron Allen, 34, of Columbia
Jaclyn Rae Lewis, 40, of Petal
Clifford Ray Blansett, 50, of Columbia
