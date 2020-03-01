USM baseball takes 2 at Lake Area Classic

USM baseball takes 2 at Lake Area Classic
The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team took down McNeese State University and Valparaiso University Saturday at the Lake Area Classic in Lake Charles, La.
By Tim Doherty | March 1, 2020 at 12:21 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 12:21 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WDAM) _ Matt Guidry had a career day at the plate and the University of Southern Mississippi received two, sparkling pitching starts on its way to a pair of wins on a gusty Saturday at the Lake Area Classic.

In his debut as a starter, freshman Ben Ethridge allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings, handing off a 7-2 lead to a leaky bullpen that had to hold on until the very end of a 13-11 victory over Valparaiso University at Joe Miller Ballpark on the campus of McNeese State University.

The Golden Eagles then had to turn around and play the host Cowboys, and behind a complete-game shutout from senior right-hander Walker Powell, USM 10-run-ruled McNeese 10-0 in eight innings.

In the two games, USM (9-3) banged out 27 hits, including 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples and four home runs.

Guidry, the Golden Eagles’ senior second baseman, finished with six hits in nine at-bats in two games, with two home runs, two doubles and a triple. Both home runs came against Valparaiso, marking the first multiple, home-run game of Guidry’s career.

Against the Crusaders, Guidry reached base five times in six plate appearances, including the two home runs, a double, walk and hit-by-pitch. He scored four runs and knocked in four.

In the nightcap against the Cowboys, Guidry went 3-of-5 with a triple double and single and scored twice.

USM (9-2) came into the weekend knowing it would play four games, two against Valparaiso, two against McNeese.

The Golden Eagles topped the Crusaders 5-1 Friday afternoon before dominating play Saturday. USM will wrap up its weekend with a 1 p.m. Sunday rematch with McNeese.

Southern Miss 13, Valparaiso 11

USM led 12-3 after scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning, only to see the Crusaders score eight runs in their final two at-bats to make the game interesting.

Etheridge (2-0) not only had shown a lively, consistent arm out of the bullpen in his first appearances in relief, he had shown a passel of poise for a newcomer who was at the start of a stellar season at West Lauderdale High School this time last year.

USM spotted him a 3-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Danny Lynch and designated hitter Charlie Fischers’ two-run flyball that fell for a triple when two outfielders collided going for the well-struck ball.

The Crusaders made it 3-2 in the bottom of the inning on left fielder’s Jonathan Temple’s two-run double, but Etheridge settled in and did not give up another run He walked just one and struck out a career-best nine, the single-game high by a Golden Eagle pitcher this season.

Meanwhile, USM’s offense was perking up.

Guidry led off the third inning with his first home run of the season for a 4-2 lead and USM added three more runs in the fifth inning on Lynch’s double, right fielder Fisher Norris’ triple and catcher Brian Davis’ sacrifice fly for a 7-2 lead.

Valparaiso (1-8) made the score 7-3 when Temple forced in a run on a bases-loaded walk off reliever Isaiah Rhodes.

USM all-but-closed the gate on the game with a five-run, eighth inning, highlighted by Guidry’s three-run home run. Two more runs came home on a wild pitch and shortstop Dustin Dickerson’s bases-loaded walk.

USM led 12-3, with the Golden Eagles scoring more runs in any game this season.

But Valparaiso came up with a six-run uprising against Rhodes and Tyler Lantz to pull within three runs. Outfielder Jeremy Drudge had a two-run triple and designated hitter Christian Barczi a two-run double. Two other runs scored on an RBI-grounder and run-scoring infield single.

Lynch pushed USM’s lead to four runs with a single after Guidry’s double in the top of the ninth inning, a little more of a cushion to absorb the Crusaders’ two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.

USM drilled seven Crusaders’ pitcher for 12 hits, six walks and five hit batsmen.

Will McGills had just one hit, a double, but reached twice on walks and a third time after being hit by a pitch and scored three runs.

Norris had a double and triple and lynch had a double and single with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Temple had four RBIs for the Crusaders and right fielder Riley Dent went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored.

Southern Miss 10, McNeese State 0 (8)

Powell (2-0) threw 110 pitches, allowing five singles and a double. He walked none, struck out six.

Outfielder Austen Izzio got his first hits of the season, going 3-of-4 with two runs scored and a RBI.

USM grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Guidry doubled and came on home on McGillis’ single.

The score went to 2-0 in the second when Izzio scored on outfielder Gabe Montenegro’s single.

The Golden Eagles pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Guidry tripled and scored on McGillis’ sacrifice fly for the first run and Fischer’s third home run of the season accounted for the second.

Izzio’s run-scoring single and catcher Andrew Stanley’s two-run single by put USM up 7-0, and Montenegro gave USM a chance to end the game an inning early with his second homer run of the season, a three-run a shot in the eighth inning.

Montenegro finished with two hits and drove in four runs, while Stanley collected three singles, two RBIs and a run scored.

Shortstop Reid Borque had two of McNeese’s six hits with two singles. First baseman Jake Dickerson had the lone extra-base hit off Powell, a double.

Will Dion took the loss, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out six.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.