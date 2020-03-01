USM baseball takes 2 at Lake Area Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WDAM) _ Matt Guidry had a career day at the plate and the University of Southern Mississippi received two, sparkling pitching starts on its way to a pair of wins on a gusty Saturday at the Lake Area Classic.
In his debut as a starter, freshman Ben Ethridge allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings, handing off a 7-2 lead to a leaky bullpen that had to hold on until the very end of a 13-11 victory over Valparaiso University at Joe Miller Ballpark on the campus of McNeese State University.
The Golden Eagles then had to turn around and play the host Cowboys, and behind a complete-game shutout from senior right-hander Walker Powell, USM 10-run-ruled McNeese 10-0 in eight innings.
In the two games, USM (9-3) banged out 27 hits, including 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, three triples and four home runs.
Guidry, the Golden Eagles’ senior second baseman, finished with six hits in nine at-bats in two games, with two home runs, two doubles and a triple. Both home runs came against Valparaiso, marking the first multiple, home-run game of Guidry’s career.
Against the Crusaders, Guidry reached base five times in six plate appearances, including the two home runs, a double, walk and hit-by-pitch. He scored four runs and knocked in four.
In the nightcap against the Cowboys, Guidry went 3-of-5 with a triple double and single and scored twice.
USM (9-2) came into the weekend knowing it would play four games, two against Valparaiso, two against McNeese.
The Golden Eagles topped the Crusaders 5-1 Friday afternoon before dominating play Saturday. USM will wrap up its weekend with a 1 p.m. Sunday rematch with McNeese.
USM led 12-3 after scoring five runs in the top of the eighth inning, only to see the Crusaders score eight runs in their final two at-bats to make the game interesting.
Etheridge (2-0) not only had shown a lively, consistent arm out of the bullpen in his first appearances in relief, he had shown a passel of poise for a newcomer who was at the start of a stellar season at West Lauderdale High School this time last year.
USM spotted him a 3-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Danny Lynch and designated hitter Charlie Fischers’ two-run flyball that fell for a triple when two outfielders collided going for the well-struck ball.
The Crusaders made it 3-2 in the bottom of the inning on left fielder’s Jonathan Temple’s two-run double, but Etheridge settled in and did not give up another run He walked just one and struck out a career-best nine, the single-game high by a Golden Eagle pitcher this season.
Meanwhile, USM’s offense was perking up.
Guidry led off the third inning with his first home run of the season for a 4-2 lead and USM added three more runs in the fifth inning on Lynch’s double, right fielder Fisher Norris’ triple and catcher Brian Davis’ sacrifice fly for a 7-2 lead.
Valparaiso (1-8) made the score 7-3 when Temple forced in a run on a bases-loaded walk off reliever Isaiah Rhodes.
USM all-but-closed the gate on the game with a five-run, eighth inning, highlighted by Guidry’s three-run home run. Two more runs came home on a wild pitch and shortstop Dustin Dickerson’s bases-loaded walk.
USM led 12-3, with the Golden Eagles scoring more runs in any game this season.
But Valparaiso came up with a six-run uprising against Rhodes and Tyler Lantz to pull within three runs. Outfielder Jeremy Drudge had a two-run triple and designated hitter Christian Barczi a two-run double. Two other runs scored on an RBI-grounder and run-scoring infield single.
Lynch pushed USM’s lead to four runs with a single after Guidry’s double in the top of the ninth inning, a little more of a cushion to absorb the Crusaders’ two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth.
USM drilled seven Crusaders’ pitcher for 12 hits, six walks and five hit batsmen.
Will McGills had just one hit, a double, but reached twice on walks and a third time after being hit by a pitch and scored three runs.
Norris had a double and triple and lynch had a double and single with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Temple had four RBIs for the Crusaders and right fielder Riley Dent went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored.
Powell (2-0) threw 110 pitches, allowing five singles and a double. He walked none, struck out six.
Outfielder Austen Izzio got his first hits of the season, going 3-of-4 with two runs scored and a RBI.
USM grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Guidry doubled and came on home on McGillis’ single.
The score went to 2-0 in the second when Izzio scored on outfielder Gabe Montenegro’s single.
The Golden Eagles pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Guidry tripled and scored on McGillis’ sacrifice fly for the first run and Fischer’s third home run of the season accounted for the second.
Izzio’s run-scoring single and catcher Andrew Stanley’s two-run single by put USM up 7-0, and Montenegro gave USM a chance to end the game an inning early with his second homer run of the season, a three-run a shot in the eighth inning.
Montenegro finished with two hits and drove in four runs, while Stanley collected three singles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Shortstop Reid Borque had two of McNeese’s six hits with two singles. First baseman Jake Dickerson had the lone extra-base hit off Powell, a double.
Will Dion took the loss, surrendering seven runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out six.
