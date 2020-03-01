22nd Black History Parade held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg residents gathered along Tuscan Avenue Saturday afternoon to see the Hub City’s 22nd annual Black History Parade.
The Hattiesburg High School Tiger Band marched in the event.
The parade also included several floats, including a special float for a young king and queen.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Hattiesburg Fire Department also had vehicles in the parade.
It began at Cherry Street and ended at Rowan Elementary School.
