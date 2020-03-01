Laurel tops Jim Hill, advances to first semifinal

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel entered the final period of Saturday’s class 5A quarterfinal with a hill to climb.
The Lady Tornadoes were able to scale Jim Hill behind a fourth-quarter comeback accentuated by Zoey Cooley’s game-winning layup with less than ten seconds to play.
The 53-51 win sends Laurel to its first semifinal.
“I was thinking about just make it to the big house, make it to the final four,” said Cooley, who scored a game-high 20 points. “Get my coach a ring, get my team a ring.”
“That says a lot about our team because that was the problem we had at the beginning of the season,” said Laurel head coach Sherri Cooley. “We would get down on our self and we would quit when we would be just a few points behind. We have really worked on that and talked about, the game is not over.”
Sherri Cooley took over the Laurel program in 2019-20 after spending 11 seasons at South Jones.
The Lady Tornadoes (17-15) face Columbus (24-4) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
