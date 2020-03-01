HFD works to put out a house fire on St. Joseph Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A house fire on St. Joseph Street in Hattiesburg left firefighters working hard to put it out Saturday evening.
According to one of the battalion chiefs for the Hattiesburg Fire Department, Robert Stephens, firefighters immediately got involved to fight the flames when they arrived.
“At 4:10 p.m., we received a call from dispatch, saying that we had a fully involved fire at this location, and whenever we got here, it was fully involved,” said Stephens. “It had already encompassed the entire structure and the adjacent garage.”
As of right now, officials do not know what started the fire and will be investigating the cause.
