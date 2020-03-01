High School Hoops - Saturday Scores

February 29, 2020

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA quarterfinals wrapped up on Saturday in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores:

Boys

Harrison Central (66) Petal (62)

  • The Panthers finish the season 17-8.

Forest Hill (84) Laurel (40)

  • The Golden Tornadoes finish the season 18-12.

Girls

Laurel (53) Jim Hill (51)

  • The Lady Tornadoes advance to their first “Final Four.” They’ll face Columbus on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Brookhaven (67) Hattiesburg (44)

  • The Lady Tigers finish the season 22-8.

