High School Hoops - Saturday Scores

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA quarterfinals wrapped up on Saturday in the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at some of the scores:
Boys
Harrison Central (66) Petal (62)
- The Panthers finish the season 17-8.
Forest Hill (84) Laurel (40)
- The Golden Tornadoes finish the season 18-12.
Girls
Laurel (53) Jim Hill (51)
- The Lady Tornadoes advance to their first “Final Four.” They’ll face Columbus on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Brookhaven (67) Hattiesburg (44)
- The Lady Tigers finish the season 22-8.
