Forrest Health President address ER response time concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The president and CEO of Forrest Health recently issued a statement to address the emergency room response time concerns from patients.
Forrest Health President and CEO, R. Andy Woodard, speaks about how Forrest General Hospital has not met the expectations for tending to less ill patients coming into the ER, which has caused some dissatisfaction with the hospital from patients, and mentions to make changes to fix the situation.
“Our response times in the ER for lower acuity patients (less ill) have no met our internal expectations, even considering the fact that we treat over 230 patients per day,” said Woodard. “Although we have provided great care, sometimes our wait times have caused frustration for our patients and families. We can do better. We have heard our patients, and we are going to make changes.”
Woodard goes on to announce Forrest Health’s new partner in assisting with the response time process, Relias Healthcare, along with training the nursing staff for the upcoming changes.
“Relias, along with many other of our existing Emergency Medical doctors, will implement fresh ideas to help improve our response times,” said Woodard. “Over the next 12 months, we will also be training our nursing staff on the new processes. We are confident these changes will improve our patient satisfaction.
At the conclusion of his statement, Woodard expresses his appreciate for the support and trust the public has given Forrest Health as they continue to serve patients in the area.
“Again, we thank you for entrusting your care to Forrest Health, and we look forward to serving you in the future,” said Woodard.
