First Alert: Storms, strong winds possible for next week

The weather for the upcoming week is likely to be wet with a good chance for showers and possible thunderstorms especially Tuesday into Wednesday.
The main threats appear to be flooding, large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Please be aware on further updates and make sure your weather radios are working properly. Make sure you have the WDAM Weather and News apps downloaded to your phone as well.
By Thursday the rain will come to an end with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
Sunny and mild on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy weather returns on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
