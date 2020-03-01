Enrollment continues to grow at PRCC

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College continues to be the fastest growing community college in the state.
A 10th Day Enrollment Report from the Mississippi Community College Board shows that PRCC has nearly 10 percent more students enrolled this spring than it did for spring of 2019.
PRCC has more than 4,800 students enrolled this semester.
In the fall of 2019, PRCC also outpaced other community colleges in the state in percentage of enrollment growth.
“We’re up about 9.5 percent now in enrollment head count, which is really bucking the trend around the State of Mississippi and around the nation,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.
“It’s something that we’re certainly proud of,” Breerwood said. “I think it’s a testament to our faculty, our staff, our Board of Trustees, people who are willing to accept the best practices and new strategies that can really bring out institution forward.”
PRCC has had eight straight semesters of enrollment growth.
