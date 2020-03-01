Armorbearers helping build new home for disabled Forrest County veteran

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulf Coast-based organization that helps disabled veterans with housing needs is coordinating the building of a new home for a Forrest County veteran who lost his home in a fire two years ago.
Armorbearers is helping build a home for Iraq War veteran Jack Walker.
Walker was a Mississippi National Guard soldier who was disabled in 2005 when his Humvee was hit by an IED.
Walker’s home near Camp Shelby was destroyed in a fire in April of 2018.
Saturday, volunteers from several companies poured a concrete slab as a foundation for a new home for Walker.
“These guys are taking time away from their families and I’m very much appreciative of it,” Walker said.
“People’s hearts are in the right place here and we have a disabled veteran in need, so people come to the rescue,” said Ronald Laabs, chairman of the board for Armorbearers.
But, Laabs says other donations will be needed to complete Walker’s new home.
“We need framing material, studs, plywood, that is our next collection,” Laabs said. “We have the framer on board already, but obviously, he can’t build without product and we need product here.”
Laabs hopes to have Walker’s new home finished by early summer.
Companies that donated labor and equipment for Walker’s new home Saturday included Delta Industries, Inc., Darrin Ham Foundations, Foundation Builders and Hercules Concrete Pumping, Inc.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.