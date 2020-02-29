4 USM pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-1 win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WDAM) _ Danny Lynch’s two-run home run broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and four University of Southern Mississippi pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Golden Eagles topped Valparaiso University 5-1 Friday afternoon in the opening game of the Lake Area Classic.
The outing was the first of four games the Golden Eagles will play this weekend at Joe Miller Ballpark on the campus of McNeese State University.
USM will face Valparaiso again at 1 p.m. Saturday before turning around and taking on the host Cowboys at 4 p.m. The Golden Eagles will wrap up play at 1 p.m. Sunday with a second game with McNeese State.
The Cowboys (7-3) took a 4-2 decision over Valparaiso (1-8) in Friday’s second game.
Friday, USM pitching allowed just one run on two hits, including a run-scoring double by Valparaiso shortstop Troy Jones in the top of the third inning that gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
USM (7-2) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning on left fielder Gabe Montenegro’s sacrifice fly, and then took the lead for good on Lynch’s second home run of the season.
The Golden Eagles picked up two more runs in the eighth inning on an error and RBI-single by catcher Anthony Stanley.
Reliever Tyler Spring (1-0) went four scoreless innings in relief, allowing no hits, walking none and striking out six. Hunter Stanley pitched a clean ninth, striking out one. The pair retired the final 15 Crusaders in a row as Valparaiso failed to have baserunner reach over the final four innings.
USM starter Gabe Shepard last just 54 pitches and two innings, allowing a run on a hit. He walked four, struck out three.
Sean Tweedy followed, and threw two scoreless innings, allowing a hit, walking two and striking out four.
All told, USM pitching combined for 14 strikeouts.
Valparaiso starter Ryan Mintz (0-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. He walked one, struck out three.
USM collected 10 hits, including two apiece by shortstop Dustin Dickerson, designated hitter Charlie Fischer, Lynch and Stanley.
Second baseman Matthew Guidry, who doubled like Dickerson and Fischer, reached base safely in his 65th consecutive game.
