PRCC dedicates ‘Carol Williams Station’ for founder of college’s food pantry

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators at Pearl River Community College have dedicated a campus building in honor of a longtime retired employee who founded the college’s food pantry.
The building formerly known as “The Station” has been renamed the “Carol Williams Station.”
It honors Carol Williams, who worked at PRCC for 29 years and retired in December of 2019 as the college’s social media coordinator.
Williams founded “The Market,” a student food pantry. It opened in August of 2018.
“The Market” and the “Wildcat Career Closet," a free student clothing store, are both located in the “Carol Williams Station.”
A ceremony unveiling the building’s new name was held Friday afternoon.
“I don’t even know how to thank all the people that were instrumental in this taking place, it’s just quite an honor,” Williams said.
“She had enough thought and really insight into some situations, understanding our students and realizing that a facility like this can really put our students on the path to success,” said Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.
“She’s been such a big part of our community, a big part of our campus and I think we’re all honored to have her name on this facility," Breerwood said.
When it first opened, “The Market” served about 50 students each month.
By December of 2019, it was serving about 300 students per month.
