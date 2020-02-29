North Forrest steals victory from Amite County, heads back to “Final Four”

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It all changed in a split second.
North Forrest was staring down defeat, trailing Amite County 52-51 with less than ten seconds to play.
With the Trojans inbounding under the Eagles basket, Joe Holloway seized a moment. The junior forward jumped in front of a pass and in the same breath laid the ball in to give North Forrest a one-point advantage.
Amite County’s desperation heave was off the mark as the final buzzer sounded and the Eagles bench erupted with a 53-52 victory.
“They fight to the bitter end,” said North Forrest head coach Quenton Loving. “This is just a great group of kids. They stick together, fight through all adversity and we were just able to pull it out. Great win.”
Holloway’s game-winning bucket put the finishing touches on a 40-point performance. The junior leads North Forrest with an average of 18.8 points per game this season.
The Eagles (20-8) advance to their second straight class 2A semifinal – they’ll battle Coahoma County on Tuesday at noon at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.
