Lady Tigers in for a challenge against Brookhaven

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playing basketball this time of year is nothing new to the Lady Tigers.
Hattiesburg is just two years removed from winning a class 5A state championship and one season removed from the semifinals.
That type of experience is invaluable as the Lady Tigers (22-7) prepare for Brookhaven (26-3) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Pearl River Community College.
“Probably the way we prepare,” said Hattiesburg senior forward Chaise Stinson. “We probably know more stuff about state so we can prepare more to know what’s coming towards us.”
“We’ve been there before so that means we’ll know what to expect and what’s going to come towards us,” said Hattiesburg senior center Melyia Grayson, a Southern Miss signee.
“We’ve been playing at this time of the year for the past six, seven years so we kind of expect to be here,” said Hattiesburg head coach Caronica Jackson, now in her 15th season.
The Lady Panthers are led by Ole Miss signee Silentianna Collins, who’s averaging 18.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Hattiesburg has a more balanced offensive attack with five players averaging at least 8.5 points per game, led by Grayson’s 14.4 points and 8.7 rebounds.
“Offensively they have a lot of guards that like to go to the basket,” said Hattiesburg senior guard Chelsea Ulmer. “Defense, it’s really going to be who’s the toughest on the court at the end of the day.”
“We just look forward to the challenge,” Jackson said. “At this point, everybody can play. You go out, you play hard and I told them it’s going to be about competing and who has the composure to go out and execute.”
