HS Hoops - Quarterfinal Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA basketball quarterfinals continued on Friday. Here’s a look at the how the Pine Belt area teams fared:
North Forrest (53) Amite County (52)
- The Eagles advance to the Class 2A semifinals to face Coahoma County on Tuesday at noon at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Bay Springs (66) West Lincoln (52)
- The Lady Bulldogs advance to face Coahoma County on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Puckett (58) Taylorsville (50)
- The Lady Tartars finish the year 22-9.
Raymond (46) Purvis (41)
- The Lady Tornadoes finish the season 24-10.
