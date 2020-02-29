HS Hoops - Quarterfinal Scores

By Taylor Curet | February 29, 2020 at 12:24 AM CST - Updated February 29 at 12:24 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The MHSAA basketball quarterfinals continued on Friday. Here’s a look at the how the Pine Belt area teams fared:

North Forrest (53) Amite County (52)

  • The Eagles advance to the Class 2A semifinals to face Coahoma County on Tuesday at noon at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Bay Springs (66) West Lincoln (52)

  • The Lady Bulldogs advance to face Coahoma County on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Puckett (58) Taylorsville (50)

  • The Lady Tartars finish the year 22-9.

Raymond (46) Purvis (41)

  • The Lady Tornadoes finish the season 24-10.

