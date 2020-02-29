Harlem Globetrotters coming to Hattiesburg in March

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is gearing up to host the world-renown Harlem Globetrotters in March.
The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will be live on March 10 at the Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.
The Globetrotters announce they will attempt to break a world-record at the event, along with bringing new “high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and unforgettable family moments.”
30 minutes before the game, fans can get to interact with the Globetrotters on the court during the Magic Pass Pre-Show presented by Tum-e Yummies where they can learn tricks, get autographs and pictures and put up shots during an open shoot-around for kids and adults.
If you are to purchase a Magic Pass ticket, you are still required to purchase a general admission ticket as the Magic Pass ticket will only cover for the pre-show event.
You can click the links below to purchase general admission and/or Magic Pass tickets for the event:
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.