First Alert: Nice and cool weather continues during weekend

The weather in the Pine Belt today was really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching to around 70 in many locations.
Tonight, you can expect partly cloudy skies and rather cool weather with lows in the lower 40s.
During the day on Sunday expect partly cloudy conditions with highs in the lower 70s. It becomes cloudy Sunday night with a chance for a shower or two with lows in the mid 50s.
Monday there is a 30 percent chance for showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the lower to mid 70s.
The best chance for showers and thunderstorms appears to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the storms could be severe and we will continue to monitor the situation.
Sunshine returns for late Thursday afternoon through Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
