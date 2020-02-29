Dieter, Carey subdue No. 6 Faulkner, 10-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior right-hander Sloan Dieter allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings as William Carey University opened Southern States Athletic Conference play with a 10-0 victory over sixth-ranked Faulkner University.
Dieter, who smoked a bases-clearing double in a four-run sixth inning, did not walk a batter and struck out 10. Albert Hughes came on to throw a shutdown seventh inning, striking out one.
Carey (7-8, 1-0 SSAC) jumped to a 4-0 lead in a first inning highlighted by freshman R.J. Stinson’s three-run home run.
The Crusaders made it 8-0 in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single by junior Jordan Szush and Dieter’s three-run double.
Carey capped the scoring in the seventh on RBI-singles by junior Cody Cagle and sophomore Patrick Lee.
Carey finished with eight hits. Szush wound up with two hits, two runs and a run batted in and Dawson Ivey also scored twice.
Antonio Frias took the loss for Faulkner (14-3, 0-1), allowing five runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked two, struck eight.
Faullkner, which managed just three singles, saw Shawn Ross reach base twice on a single and a walk.
The teams will wrap up a three-game series with a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Milton Wheeler Field.
