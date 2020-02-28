Woman arrested for beating up mom at Ridgeland assisted living home

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested for domestic violence at Highland Homes Assisted Living on Wednesday.
According to Ridgeland police, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the assisted living home at 638 Highland Colony Parkway.
They were called about a reported domestic violence case involving one of the residents and a family member.
When officers arrived, they found out that a physical fight happened between a 48-year-old woman and her mom. The mom lived at Highland Homes.
The daughter was still on scene when police arrived and she was taken into custody.
After watching surveillance video and interviewing witnesses, officers were able to develop probable cause and arrest 48-year-old Philandra L. Evans.
She was booked and processed to be transported to Madison County Detention Court on March 17 at 8:30 a.m.
Police say that her mom doesn’t appear to have any serious or long term injuries from the assault.
