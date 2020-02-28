WCU breaks ground on College of Health Sciences building site

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University broke ground on the site of the new College of Health Sciences program building Friday.
“This will be the largest single building William Carey has ever built. It’s 74-plus thousand square feet," said University President Tommy King.
The building will help with overcrowding of students and will house the university’s Nursing, Physical Therapy, Health Information Management and Health Administration and Education programs.
It will also have two large lecture halls.
“As we have grown and grown, we have tried to use innovative ways to use our space to be able to handle extra students," said Health Sciences Associate Vice President Janet Williams. "As we have continued to grow, the College of Health Sciences is right at a thousand students.”
Faculty say this building will be a great asset to the schools health science programs.
“It will allow us to bring everything together and have spaces that are now dedicated to new technology that we have tried to add as much as we could going along with the buildings we already had so that’s huge in itself," said Williams.
Construction on the site will start on Monday. The expected opening date for the building will be in the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.