USM issues travel restrictions over coronavirus concerns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has issued a travel restriction for all faculty, staff and students regarding the coronavirus.
Following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State, the university will not authorize travel to countries under CDC Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories.
Southern Miss Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven Moser said in a statement released Friday that the university will continue to monitor the situation. To date, no one at Southern Miss has been known to have been infected with the virus.
You can read his full statement below:
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State regarding the coronavirus, The University of Southern Mississippi is issuing travel restrictions for all University faculty, staff, and students to all countries under CDC Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories. Travel to countries under Level 3 or Level 4 advisories will not be authorized or approved by the University. This travel restriction is similar to restrictions many businesses and organizations across the U.S. have implemented. Self-funded travel to and from these areas is also strongly discouraged. Keep in mind that this is a rapidly evolving situation and new countries could be added to advisories at any time.
The University will continue monitoring this evolving situation and provide updates as appropriate. To date, no one at USM nor in Mississippi is known to have been infected by the virus. Nevertheless, prevention is a key strategy with any infectious illness. We encourage the USM community to continue practicing preventative measures such as hand washing, covering your cough, self-isolation when ill, and disinfecting surfaces regularly.
I also encourage you to visit the Moffitt Health Center’s website, which contains information about the coronavirus, including links to important, additional resource
— Steven R. Moser, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs
Earlier this week, Southern Miss said the State Department of Health and CDC had advised the university regarding chorale students who had recently traveled to South Korea.
The students returned to Mississippi on Sunday after performing in South Korea last week. The next day, the CDC issued a Level 3 travel advisory recommending that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing respiratory illness.
The Department of Health advised Southern Miss that the students were at a low risk of infection, but recommended the students to self-monitor for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.