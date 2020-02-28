USM hosts VEX state robotics championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-day robotics competition at the University of Southern Mississippi wrapped up Saturday.
The 2020 VEX Robotics State Championship brought together 125 teams from across Mississippi to test their skills at the Payne Center.
Winners will advance to the world championship in Louisville, KY in April.
“These are teams that have been working all year,” said Jennifer Richardson, coordinator for the event. “They’ve been building, programming, designing, redesigning, redesigning robots.”
“I’m learning not to have a panic attack, I’m learning to try to work with my team better,” said Addison Thetford, 11, a competitor from Madison, Mississippi.
“It’s really great to know that other people like robotics like me so, in the future, if I have a job, then I know that I would have some other people to interact with,” said Matthew West, 11, another competitor from Madison.
This was the third year USM has hosted the event.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.