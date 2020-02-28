USM football wraps up 2020 coaching staff

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson not only officially announced Thursday the hiring of three assistant coaches that complete the Golden Eagles’ 2020 full-time staff, but also the shifting of three other assistants to new duties.
USM will have new coordinators on both sides of the football.
Tony Pecoraro returns to Hattiesburg to run the defense and coach linebackers after a two-year sojourn that included stops at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Kansas.
Matt Kubik, who will become USM’s third offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in three seasons, arrives after serving in the same capacity for four years as the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
Hopson filled in the staff’s final vacancy by hiring University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Cedric Thomas to coach USM’s defensive backs.
Both Pecoraro and Thomas had coached on Hopson’s staffs at Alcorn State University from 2012-15. When Pecoraro left with Hopson for USM, Thomas took over as defensive coordinator for two seasons before taking the head coaching reins at his alma mater.
Hopson also announced that three holdover staff members will be in new roles this fall.
Akeem Davis, who wrapped up his first season as a full-time assistant, will shift from cornerbacks to running backs.
Tim Billings, who had served as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/safeties coach for the past two seasons, will shift to coach tight ends.
Reed Stringer, who coached tight ends in 2019 after working as an offensive quality control coach in 2018, will move to the defensive staff and coach USM’s nickel backs.
Chris Boone will return for his third season as USM’s defensive line coach.
Scotty Walden will return for his third season as co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach and Ryan Stancheck will coach the offensive line for a second consecutive season.
The Golden Eagles will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 24.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.