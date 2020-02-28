USM earns 4 All-C-USA nods in indoor track & field

DALLAS, Texas (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior high jumper Eric Richards and the four women of USM’s Distance Medley Relay team _ sophomore Taylor Harris and seniors Sarah McMillon, Savannah McMillon and Sandra Szpott _ were named first-team All-Conference.
The league officially announced its All-C-USA honorees for the indoor track and field season based off finishes at the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships, which took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex last weekend.
Those placing first in an event were named first-team All-C-USA. Those placing second were named second-team All-C-USA. Those placing third were named third-team All-C-USA. USM four All-C-USA selections, all told, including two first-team honorees and two third-team selections.
Richards defended his high jump crown, earning first-team All-C-USA honors for a second consecutive season. He cleared 6 feet, 11 ½ inches this past weekend.
The women’s distance medley relay team posted the sixth-best time in school history at 11 minutes, 54.52 seconds, to become the first USM relay team to win the event.
Two more USM women athletes earned third-team honors.
Sophomore Lina May won the bronze medal in the 5,000 meters in 17 minutes, 00.41 seconds.
Junior Callie Jones amassed 3,598 points to finish third in the pentathlon. It was the second-best performance in USM history.
In the pentathlon’s individual events, Jones placed first in the 60-meter hurdles and shot put, third in the long jump, seventh in the 800 meters and eighth in the high jump.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.