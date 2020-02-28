Unbeaten PRCC wins men’s state basketball crown

SCOOBA, Miss. (WDAM) – Sophomore guard Tae Hardy led five Wildcats into double figures as second-ranked Pearl River Community College topped Northeast Mississippi Community College 79-69 in the final of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ playoffs.
Hardy, a University of Southern Mississippi commitment, scored a game-high 19 points and handed out five assists as the Wildcats (25-0) remained the only unbeaten junior college men’s basketball team in the nation.
The championship was the 17th for the PRCC men and their second in the past three seasons under Coach Chris Oney.
PRCC led by four points at halftime and then pushed the lead out to as many as 19 points in the second half.
Sophomore forward Isaih Moore, a St. John’s University, was one of two Wildcats to post a “double-double,” scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds with two blocked shots
Sophomore forward Rodgerick Brown scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists. Sophomore Cameron Smith had 10 points,11 rebounds and four assists, while freshman guard Earl Smith scored 10 points.
Sophomore guard Isaac Chatman scored 18 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Northeast (24-2), which saw a nine-game winning streak snapped.
Sophomore guard JonDarius Warren had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and sophomore guard DeAnthony Tripler finished with 10 points and three assists.
Both PRCC and Northeast advanced to next week’s Region 23 tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.
