Two inmates found dead inside Parchman

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Sunflower County Coroner, two inmates were found dead in Parchman this week.
One was found Thursday, one was found Friday.
On Thursday at 5:00 p.m., MDOC nursing staff told the coroner that an inmate had died. His name is being held pending notification of family, but he was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m. by the on-call physician.
There is no evidence of foul play after the initial investigation, however, an autopsy will be performed to verify cause and manner of death.
Friday, around 9:08 a.m. MDOC nursing staff told the coroner that an inmate had died. The inmate’s identity is being held pending notification of the family.
There was no evidence of foul play after this investigation either. The official cause of death, however, is pending autopsy.
Both bodies have been sent to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner for autopsy in accordance with Mississippi State Law.
