Two accused of growing weed at Forrest County home
Tommy Hill (left) and Christian Roberts Jackson were arrested. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
February 28, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 5:43 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in the Camp Dantzler community after receiving a tip about child endangerment.

After searching the home, Metro Narcotics agents seized several marijuana plants being grown in the presence of a child, according to an official with the sheriff’s office.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Tommy Hill with manufacturing marijuana and 38-year-old Christina Roberts Jackson with manufacturing marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Metro Narcotics agents seized several marijuana plants from the home. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to the arrests, both individuals were out on bond for possession of a controlled substance.

A FCSO official said child endangerment charges are pending.

