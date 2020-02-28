Two accused of growing weed at Forrest County home

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in the Camp Dantzler community after receiving a tip about child endangerment.
After searching the home, Metro Narcotics agents seized several marijuana plants being grown in the presence of a child, according to an official with the sheriff’s office.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Tommy Hill with manufacturing marijuana and 38-year-old Christina Roberts Jackson with manufacturing marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Prior to the arrests, both individuals were out on bond for possession of a controlled substance.
A FCSO official said child endangerment charges are pending.
