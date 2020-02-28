Tim’s Two Cents: Pine Belt sports figure Kelly Sanner

By Tim Doherty | February 27, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 6:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with long-time Pine Belt sports figure Kelly Sanner.

Sanner, who arrived in the area in 1985, has worn many hats since, including sports director/anchor/reporter at WDAM-TV, radio voice over the years for Petal, Oak Grove and Sumrall high schools’ sports and as the host of his own radio show.

Sanner talks about his days in front a TV camera, his continuing joy at calling games and a tie to the phenomenon that became Friday Night Lights.

