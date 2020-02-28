Southern Miss hosts annual Region One Science Fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of young students from across Mississippi gathered at The University of Southern Mississippi on Friday for the Pine Belt Region One Science Fair.
It featured science and engineering exhibits from students in grades K-6 and was held at the Thad Cochran Center.
Subjects included tooth decay, paper towel absorbency and which gum has the longest lasting flavor.
Southern Miss faculty, graduate students and community volunteers judged the projects.
“I like science. It’s my favorite subject,” said Joseph Nichols Jr., a 5th grade student at Woodley Elementary School in Hattiesburg.
His project detailed the phases of the moon.
“It’s very overwhelming and exciting,” said Abigail Villere, a 4th grade student at Pearl River Central Elementary School.
Her science project explored the results of pouring water on burning embers.
“(The students) qualify at their own personal school fairs and then, they come here and then, they compete for regional prizes, making them the top students across South Central Mississippi,” said Kendrick Buford, coordinator of the science fair and an assistant visiting professor for the Center for Science and Math Education at USM.
The event is the state’s oldest regional science fair. It was first held in 1961.
