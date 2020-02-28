Sacred Heart’s historic run continues to semifinals

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Gracie Falla is best known for her achievements on the soccer field. The sophomore led Sacred Heart with 13 assists and was second on the team with eight goals in the Lady Crusaders’ run to the 2020 state title game.
Falla made it clear on Thursday she can hoop just as well. Her 36 points anchored the Lady Crusaders to a 47-38 win over Shaw in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
“She is an unbelievable athlete,” said Sacred Heart head coach Matt O’Keefe. “She makes us go. Tonight she carried us because we didn’t play real well offensively but she kept us in the game. Shows what a great player she is.”
“[O’Keefe] told me before the game, it’s going to be a battle of the 24’s,” Falla said. “Because No. 24 on their team, their guard was very good as well. In my mind I was like, ‘I want to take over.’”
Sacred Heart’s historic season continues in its first “Final Four” appearance on Monday in the Jackson Coliseum. The Lady Crusaders (17-11) battle Baldwyn (23-5) at 10:30 a.m.
O’Keefe has spearheaded a remarkable turnaround in Hattiesburg, returning from retirement after 12 years to coach Sacred Heart nine games into the 2019-20 season.
A campaign that began 3-6, the Lady Crusaders are 14-6 under O’Keefe including the school’s first Region 8-1A championship.
“Resilient group of kids,” O’Keefe said. “They play so hard, so much heart. We’re not going to over-athletic you that much but these kids are gritty.”
Here’s a look at the other final scores from Thursday’s quarterfinal action:
Girls
- Tylertown (41) Yazoo County (34)
- Crystal Springs (69) Jefferson Davis (57)
Boys
- Velma Jackson (80) Jefferson Davis (52)
