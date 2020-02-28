Read Across America takes over Target in Hattiesburg

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It's Read Across America Day! To celebrate, Lamar County School District's Teacher Academy students volunteered with the district's Parents as Teachers program to transform Target in Hattiesburg into an educational playground.
For parents and their little ones, Friday’s Target run turned educational, but the kids had no clue they were engaging their literacy and sensory skills and exercising their imagination.
Parents even got in on the fun. One dad sat with his son to put together a Mr. Potato Head. Lamar County’s Parents as Teachers program converted the aisles of Target into hands-on stations. Kids could create their very own Forky from Toy Story, visit a pretend Old Macdonald’s Farm, or make playdoh from scratch.
“We had a lot of fun. We went to different stations,” said fourth-grader MaryBrooke Gardner.
Each area taught the kids everything from the alphabet to what it means to be brave like a superhero. But the real students were the high schoolers of Lamar County’s Teacher Academy. They used this time to get real teaching experience with kids.
“Mostly they learn how to spell their name and use the alphabet and kind of just beginner skills that they’ll be going into kindergarten with,” 10th-grader Reagan Branton said.
April Burnside, coordinator for Parents, said this Target takeover is not only great for the district’s programs, but it’s a good family event for the community.
“It’s just a lot of community resources at bay that are hands on with providing this opportunity for families," Burnes said. “And surprising shoppers a long the way. Some of the parents knew about this through fliers and advertisements, but a lot of them were just surprised today.”
A pleasant surprise if you ask the kids.
“We really appreciate all the people that did this for us and we had a lot of fun,” Gardner said.
Burnside said this event was the third year for the Read Across America take over at Target.
