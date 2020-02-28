Purvis girls back in quarterfinals after two-decade absence

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lady Tornadoes trailed South Pike by 17 points midway through the third quarter of last Friday’s contest – their season hanging in the balance.
Purvis rallied to win 48-45 and send its program back to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.
When Michael Thornton arrived in Purvis five seasons ago after 26 years with FCAHS, he intended to change the perception of Lady Tornadoes basketball.
It appears he’s on track to doing just that.
“It’s definitely changing how people look at the girls basketball players because mostly everybody looks at the boys,” said Purvis senior forward Brianna Lowe.
“I think we have more players now than we did my freshman year that actually want to be there and play,” said Purvis senior guard Karson Suire.
“We just tried to change the culture and the mindset to expect success,” Thornton said. “The girls have bought in, I’ve had two really good seniors this year. We’ve got some good underclassmen so we’re looking forward to the future, also.”
Purvis (24-9) takes on Raymond (17-11) on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
