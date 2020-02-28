Police: Woman illegally bought $27,000 UTV with company card

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is accused of buying a $27,000 utility task vehicle and putting the tab on her employer’s credit card.
Christy Bartholomew, 38, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
According to investigators, Bartholomew bought a 2020 Can-Am side-by-side worth $27,000 with a company credit card.
Hattiesburg police said Bartholomew has been charged with embezzlement, but the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
