Laurel used to playing this time of year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It may not have been the unanimous pick to represent the South in 2020’s class 5A championship, but Laurel is just two wins away from making its third trip to the title game in five years.
The young Golden Tornadoes look up and see two championship banners from 2016 and 2017. With it comes an expectation which Laurel welcomes.
“The expectations are really high and you have to carry the weight of the city on your shoulders,” said Laurel junior forward Abraham McKenzie. “We just feel that burden, we have to meet the goal that we have set.”
“Knowing that we can be the team to win, and for everybody to be not looking at us to do something big in 5A, we can do it right now,” said Laurel senior guard Khylin Dixon.
The Golden Tornadoes (18-11) tussle with Forest Hill (24-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at PRCC.
