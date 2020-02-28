Laurel principal one step closer to becoming Miss. Administrator of Year

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Principal Kiana Pendleton of the Laurel Magnet School of Arts is one step closer to becoming the Mississippi Administrator of the Year.
Pendleton has now a top four finalist after being named the 4th Congressional District Administrator of the Year. She filled out the application not knowing she would make it this far in the run.
In honor of Black History Month, the school held a play called “Dancing in the Reign” Friday. Before the play, the school surprised Pendleton with the news.
“It’s a great day to end Black History Month as an African American leader, one of the first female leaders at this particular school," Pendleton said. "It does have a significant meaning to me. Very profound impact.”
Pendleton became principal of the school in 2019. She said hard work and dedication is key.
“Don’t take anything lower than excellence,” Pendleton said. "I expect excellence from my staff, from my champions staff, my teachers, my students, my parents, everybody. That’s the expectations. Next step would be to be selected as your district administrator of the year, which I was and then you have to complete an application packet to submit to the state department and they review it.
At the end of March, one candidate will be chosen as the Mississippi’s Administrator of the Year.
