Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Mississippi man gets death sentence for multiple killings
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man convicted in eight killings has been given the death penalty for four of the slayings. Jurors on Thursday agreed unanimously to sentence Willie Cory Godbolt to death on four capital murder convictions arising from the eight killings in May 2017. He is getting life sentences for the other four murder convictions. Godbolt told jurors Thursday he had prayed to be a better man, but the devil was not going to let that happen. He said that before the shootings, he thought his daughter was in danger from a relative. That caused a woman in the courtroom to yell at Godbolt to shut up.
MISSISSIPPI-ESCAPED INMATE CONVICTED
Jury convicts Mississippi inmate for 2018 prison escape
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A convicted killer who fled from a Mississippi prison has been found guilty of a felony escape charge. A judge gave Michael Wilson an additional life sentence on Wednesday. Wilson is also known as Pretty Boy Floyd. He was convicted of two counts of murder in 2015. His attorney said Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in July 2018 after being threatened by other inmates and not being protected. But a prosecutor said Wilson did not tell the guards who had threatened him. A newspaper publisher gave Wilson a ride to a hospital, not knowing Wilson was an escaped inmate.
BODY IN POND
9 people face charges after body found in Mississippi pond
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say nine people have been charged with crimes after a body was found in a Mississippi pond. The Meridian Star reports that the suspects face charges including kidnapping, capital murder, conspiracy and hindering prosecution. Neshoba County sheriff’s officials and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations said the body was found in mid-February. Officers drained the pond and recovered the body, which they said was weighted and anchored in several feet of water. The body has been sent to the state crime lab. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEENS
Police: 5 teens set up fatal robbery to steal marijuana
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say five teens accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Biloxi home told police they were trying to steal marijuana. Biloxi police investigator Larry Barnum told The Sun Herald that the victim, Madison Harris, was set up to be robbed and was fatally shot in the hip on Sunday. The teens were arrested Monday and charged as adults with capital murder. Three of the teens are 15 and two are 17. Barnum says all the teens admitted to being present during a robbery attempt. It's unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys.
STUDENTS KILLED
3 more accused in shooting of Alcorn State students
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three men have been charged as accessories after the fact of murder in connection with a shooting that left two Alcorn State University students dead. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office tells WAPT-TV that Carlton Hall, 21, Damious Madison and Vontavious Green, both 20, are all in custody. It was unknown if any of them are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
MISSISSIPPI-WELFARE VERIFICATION
Mississippi mulls checking tax info of welfare recipients
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is moving toward more scrutiny of low-income people on public assistance programs. The action comes as a former director of the state welfare agency and five other people are charged with misusing money for the poor. A proposal says the state auditor could check some tax returns to verify the income of Medicaid recipients or people receiving help from nutrition programs. A bill passed the House on Wednesday after objections from several Democrats. Senators passed the bill last month. The House made some changes. The two chambers must agree on one version to send to the governor.