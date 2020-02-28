Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office remembers 19th anniversary of fallen deputy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy killed in the line of duty in 2001. This year marks the 19th anniversary of Deputy Randy Chancellor’s tragic death.
Chancellor was killed on Feb. 28, 2001, when his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver while responding to a call.
Tony Breazeale lost control of his truck in a curve on State Route 537 and hit Chancellor’s patrol car head-on even though Chancellor pulled his car over the road at least six feet to avoid a collision.
Breazeale pleaded guilty on Feb. 11, 2003 to felony DUI and manslaughter charges. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, 15 months on house arrest and five years on probation on Feb. 28, 2003.
Since the crash, Jones County law enforcement takes a day out of the year to remember Chancellor and other fallen officers through ceremonies and services.
On the JCSD Facebook page, Sheriff Joe Berlin issued a statement honoring the fallen deputy.
“We honor the memory of our fallen brother and pray for his family and friends as they remember the son, brother and father that he was,” said Berlin. “Randy’s service to and love for Jones County will never be forgotten.”
After Chancellor’s death, his call number, Jones 10, was retired by the sheriff’s department. The Mississippi Department of Transportation dedicated a section of State Route 537 in Jones County, naming it The Randy Chancellor Memorial Highway on Oct. 11, 2007.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.