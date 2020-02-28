Jeff Davis basketball comes to a halt in quarterfinals

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - With the joy of bringing two basketball teams to the MHSAA quarterfinals comes double the pain when faced with defeat.
The Jaguars and Lady Jaguars of Jefferson Davis both saw their seasons come to an end on Thursday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
The boys group ran into defending class 3A state champions Velma Jackson, falling 80-52 to the Falcons.
The girls team battled Crystal Springs but ultimately lost, 69-57.
“Proud of us,” said Tony Woody, Jefferson Davis’ head coach of both the boys and girls. “We didn’t play our best ball but you have to give Crystal Springs credit. They did a great job. I was proud of the fact we fought back and cut that thing to six and had a chance. We just missed a few too many shots and a few too many free throws. But overall, I’m proud of what we’ve done.”
Here’s a look at the other final scores from Thursday’s quarterfinal action:
Girls
- Sacred Heart (47) Shaw (38)
- Tylertown (41) Yazoo County (34)
