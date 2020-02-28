Hattiesburg brothers convicted under Project EJECT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal jury convicted two Hub City brothers Wednesday on drug and firearm charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 43-year-old Victor Smith and 42-year-old Michael Smith were found guilty of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm after a two-day trial.
Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett will sentence the brothers on June 10 at 10 a.m. in Hattiesburg.
According to a news release, officers from the Hattiesburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to a call for service at the Southern Village Apartments in Forrest County on Aug. 25, 2016. After being directed to the brothers’ apartment, officers found over a half pound of marijuana bagged for distribution, scales and five guns, two of which were stolen.
Victor and Michael were charged in a federal criminal indictment in April 2019.
The case was prosecuted under Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
